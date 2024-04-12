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Helping Ourselves Through the Timelines Merge
Attempts to control the generation of new timelines
Apr 12, 2024
•
David Lawn
2
The Timelines Merge - Discussion
Consequences of the Merging
Apr 11, 2024
•
David Lawn
2
1
The Timelines Merge
The Looking Glass Shows One Outcome
Apr 11, 2024
•
David Lawn
13
5
5
11:05
March 2024
Game Theory Discontinuous Environments: Chapter 2
Adapting the Model
Mar 14, 2024
•
David Lawn
1
Related Game Theory Environments
Parameters of Game Theory Parameters
Mar 14, 2024
•
David Lawn
1
Erroneous Weighting Slews the Results
Parameters of White Hat Gaming
Mar 11, 2024
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David Lawn
1
1
December 2023
She RECOVERED from the Vaxx
This refers to an article in genevaThatcher.substack.com
Dec 3, 2023
•
David Lawn
3
2
August 2023
Guidelines for DEW-Threatened Communities
We need guidelines for DEW-threatened communities now.
Aug 18, 2023
•
David Lawn
1
1
July 2023
Mind-split and Integration
Military Tribunals must comprehend the following.
Jul 16, 2023
•
David Lawn
1
Human Hybrids
Human Hybrids
Jul 15, 2023
•
David Lawn
2
1
Caring for the Rescued - Part 3
Plan, publish, and prepare
Jul 14, 2023
•
David Lawn
1
Caring for the Rescued - Part 2
Caring for the Rescued - Part 2
Jul 12, 2023
•
David Lawn
1
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